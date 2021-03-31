Financial Review: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines $17.18 billion 0.45 $461.88 million $1.49 15.70 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.94 $335.26 million $5.09 7.25

China Eastern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines -14.72% -15.70% -3.59% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

Risk and Volatility

China Eastern Airlines has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Eastern Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Spirit Airlines 3 7 5 0 2.13

Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.41%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats China Eastern Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 723 passenger aircraft and 11 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was formerly a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

