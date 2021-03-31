Financial Survey: Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lightbridge and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and GBT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$10.59 million N/A N/A GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.33 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GBT Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -49.93% -47.63% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

