First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

