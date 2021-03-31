First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.38 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The firm has a market cap of $434.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

