First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. 5,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

