First National Bank of Omaha Sells 340 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 351.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.36. 105,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $305.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

