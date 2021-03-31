First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,552 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,656,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

