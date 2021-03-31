First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,836,400 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 5,564,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

