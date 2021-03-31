First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

FMY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.