First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 855,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 537,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,141. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.