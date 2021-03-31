First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE FCT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 154,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,515. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

