FLETA Trading Up 66% Over Last 7 Days (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 66% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $18.39 million and $9.16 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,582,849 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

