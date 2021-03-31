Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIAAY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.26 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.65.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.