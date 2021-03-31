Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £175 by Barclays

Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £143.07 ($186.92).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £158 ($206.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 6,262 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £27.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.68.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

