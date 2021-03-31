Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Short Interest Update

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,084,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

