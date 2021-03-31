Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 882,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,842. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

