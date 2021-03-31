Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $0.50. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FMCC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.