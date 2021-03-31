Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

