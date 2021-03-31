Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $40,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,035,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

