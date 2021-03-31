Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $43,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

