Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $57,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

