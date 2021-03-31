Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $80.17 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

