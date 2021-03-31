Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

