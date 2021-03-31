Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 138,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 494,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

