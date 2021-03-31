Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

