Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.76. Frontline shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 51,316 shares.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 86.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.