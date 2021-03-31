FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Reaches $0.0756 on Exchanges

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 58.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One FSBT API Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $265,356.23 and $39,926.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.