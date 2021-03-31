fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s previous close.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of FUBO opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

