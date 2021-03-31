Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust stock opened at GBX 1,313.79 ($17.16) on Wednesday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a one year low of GBX 892 ($11.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,515 ($19.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,376.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,317.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

