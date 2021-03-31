Fusible (FUSII) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006407 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $72,046.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 642,549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio.

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

