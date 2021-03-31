Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 7th (OTCMKTS:FSNBU)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:FSNBU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Fusion Acquisition Corp II.

