FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of GT opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.