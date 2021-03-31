FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Boosted by Analyst

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

