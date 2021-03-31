Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.73.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

