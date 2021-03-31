GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 50,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

