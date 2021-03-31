General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.