General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 577,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 109,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 76,040 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 186,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,737,137. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

