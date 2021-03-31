Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Gevo stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.