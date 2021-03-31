Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 1,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,094. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

