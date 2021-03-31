Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 650,000 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,278. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.