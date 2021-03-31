Ghost Tree Capital LLC Grows Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology makes up 2.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Kura Oncology worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

