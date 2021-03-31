Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF traded down $18.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,884.00. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,849.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,072.38. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,945.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GVDBF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.