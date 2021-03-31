Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $134.49 and a 1 year high of $300.95.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

