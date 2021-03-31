Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.27 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WPP shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:WPP opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

