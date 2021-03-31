Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AON were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $232.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $151.04 and a 12 month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

