Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

