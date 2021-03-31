Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,410 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $99.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

