Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.78 and last traded at $195.05. Approximately 487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 198,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

