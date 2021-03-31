GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $43.25. GMS shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 1,180 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.