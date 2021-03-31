Gmt Capital Corp Sells 238,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,334,809 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,221,436. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $256.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTE shares. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

